Commercial Metals Aktie

Commercial Metals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855786 / ISIN: US2017231034

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
12.11.2025 14:28:38

Commercial Metals Plans To Sell $2,000 Mln Of New Senior Unsecured Notes

(RTTNews) - Commercial Metals Company (CMC), Wednesday announced its plan to sell $2,000 million of new senior unsecured notes in an offering.

The innovative solutions provider intends to use the proceeds to fund the purchase price for the its previously announced acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding equity securities of entities that own Foley Products Company, LLC.

Notably, the final terms of the offering will be determined at the time of pricing.

In the pre-market hours, CMC is trading at $59.16, down 0.03 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Commercial Metals Co.mehr Nachrichten