Commerzbank Aktie

Commerzbank für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: CB0L03 / ISIN: US2025976059

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.06.2026 17:04:08

Commerzbank Board Urges Shareholders To Reject UniCredit's Takeover

(RTTNews) - Commerzbank's (1CBK.MI, CBK.DE,CRZBY) Board of Managing Directors and Supervisory Board have issued a recommendation to shareholders do not accept UniCredit's unsolicited takeover offer. The German government, as the bank's second-largest shareholder, has also rejected the proposal. Leadership stresses that the bank's "Momentum 2030" strategy provides stronger value creation independently, with lower implementation risks.

Commerzbank concluded that UniCredit's bid fails to deliver an adequate premium and does not reflect the bank's fundamental value. Adjustments for UniCredit's upcoming dividend mean the exchange ratio effectively represents a discount. In addition, the integration plan presented by UniCredit is described as vague and risky, lacking credibility for a sustainable combination.

On May 8, 2026, Commerzbank unveiled its updated "Momentum 2030" strategy, which sets ambitious yet reliable growth targets through 2030. This plan is designed to generate greater value for shareholders, employees, and customers on a stand-alone basis.

UniCredit reported a 12.51% acceptance rate at the close of the regular tender period. Commerzbank notes that most tendering parties are linked to UniCredit, while institutional and retail investor participation was negligible. This demonstrates that the majority of shareholders support Commerzbank's independent growth path.

The extended acceptance period runs until July 3, 2026, with final results expected on July 8. Commerzbank's Board continues to advise shareholders not to tender shares during this period.

While rejecting the current terms, Commerzbank remains open to discussions with UniCredit if clear conditions are met: an adequate premium for shareholders and a credible plan that respects Commerzbank's business model. CEO Bettina Orlopp emphasized: "We are growing more strongly than expected, and our new targets through 2030 reflect this - ambitious while remaining reliable in their execution. Every alternative must be measured against this."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Commerzbank AG (spons. ADRs)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Commerzbank AG (spons. ADRs)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Commerzbank AG (spons. ADRs) 37,20 0,54% Commerzbank AG (spons. ADRs)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.06.26 KW 26: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 25
21.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 25: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.06.26 KW 25: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
20.06.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen nahezu unverändert -- Apple bringt erneute KI-Sorgen: ATX verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt in Rot -- Börsen in Asien letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt geriet am Freitag unter Druck. Auch deutsche Anleger trennten sich verstärkt von ihren Investments. In Fernost hatten die Bären das Kommando.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen