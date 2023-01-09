Companies in Brazil Move Toward End-to-End Automation

Enterprises in Brazil are under increasing pressure to adopt end-to-end automation platforms as they recognize that their survival depends on having more flexible and adaptable operations, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Intelligent Automation — Platforms and Products report for Brazil finds that traditional organizations, motivated partly by competition from new, highly automated startups, are beginning to explore intelligent automation as part of accelerated digital transformations. However, most are still focused on finding suitable use cases for automation.

"Brazilian companies have many opportunities to automate business processes for greater efficiency and flexibility,” said Chip Wagner, CEO of ISG Automation. "They are looking to vendors with a deep understanding of specific industries to develop solutions for specific use cases.”

The new generation of automation solutions combine AI, machine learning, computer vision, natural-language processing and other capabilities to better deliver on the promise of automation than earlier products, the report says. These types of solutions have strong potential to streamline real estate, credit and debt collection processes in the financial sector, enable real-time monitoring for supply chain and logistics and improve operations at retail, telecommunications, health care and pharmaceutical companies in Brazil.

The market for conversational AI technologies is growing as Brazilians increasingly use technology in their daily lives, ISG says. Conversational AI expands the possibilities for automated interactions between enterprises and their customers to encompass multiple channels, including voice, text and social media. Brazil is a leading country for conversational AI in Latin America, and Brazilian enterprises seek providers with high-level analytics features to help them integrate new solutions.

Intelligent document processing (IDP) is an important technology for enterprises in Brazil, where documents are central to many business processes, the report says. The growing need to handle documents in line with legal requirements, such as the LGPD data privacy law, is expected to increase Brazilian demand for IDP.

Enterprises in Brazil see process discovery and process mining as essential to intelligent automation projects, but they face challenges in implementing these tools, including high cost, security and privacy concerns and the unavailability of vital data, ISG says.

"In process discovery and mining, Brazil is still an emerging market,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Demand for solutions will continue to grow, and new vendors are going to enter the market.”

The report also examines other trends affecting the intelligent automation market in Brazil, including the emergence of larger, more advanced IDP providers in the country and the use of automation for workforce analytics and consumer sentiment analysis.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Intelligent Automation — Platforms and Products report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 52 providers across three quadrants: Conversational AI Platforms, Intelligent Document Processing, and Process Discovery and Mining.

The report names ABBYY, Celonis, CPQD, Google Dialogflow, IBM, Kofax, Microsoft, Nama, OpenText, Software AG, Stefanini, UiPath and UpFlux as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, AWS, Automation Anywhere and SAP Signavio are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

