Companies Paid Their Investors $16 Billion More in Dividends Last Quarter. These 2 Magnificent Stocks Helped Drive the Increase.

Companies have been increasingly generous in distributing a portion of their profits to shareholders over the past year. U.S. companies paid a net $16 billion more in dividends during the second quarter, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. That was slightly more than the net increase in the first quarter and about four times higher than in the prior-year period. Many companies contributed to the increase by initiating a dividend or raising their payout. However, two companies stood out as the biggest drivers of the boost in dividend payments last quarter: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Here's a closer look at these two magnificent dividend stocks. Tech titan and "Magnificent Seven" member Alphabet initiated a regular quarterly dividend in late April. It made its first payment of $0.20 per share in mid-June. Continue reading