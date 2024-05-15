|
15.05.2024 08:33:06
Compass Group H1 Profit Rises
(RTTNews) - Compass Group (CPG.L, CMPGF.PK) reported first half profit before tax of $1.19 billion compared to $990 million, prior year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 50.4 compared to 43.4. Underlying operating profit increased by 18.7% on a constant-currency basis, to $1.47 billion. On a constant-currency basis, underlying basic earnings per share, in cents, was 59.0 compared to 50.4.
For the six months ended 31 March 2024, on a statutory basis, revenue increased by 11.2% to $20.74 billion. Organic revenue growth was 11.2%, for the period.
The Group expects 2024 underlying operating profit growth towards 15%, with organic revenue growth towards 10%.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
