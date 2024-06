CompuGroup Acquires AmbulApps - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CompuGroup Medical announced the acquisition of AmbulApps, a specialist in digital anamnesis tools. AmbulApps organizes, digitizes and structures the collection of data from and about patients. It offers solutions for digital patient information, anamnesis in the waiting room, home visits, the creation of treatment plans and the documentation of medical interventions. CompuGroup Medical will integrate AmbulApps' applications into its portfolio of solutions.

Ulrich Thome, Managing Director Ambulatory Information Systems DACH at CompuGroup Medical, said: "AmbulApps' expertise in digital anamnesis is a valuable addition and will be integrated into our existing solutions."