Conagra Brands Warns On FY25 After Q4 Loss; Stock Down In Pre-market - Update

(RTTNews) - Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) shares were losing around 3 percent in the pre-market activity on the NYSE after the branded food company issued weak fiscal 2025 earnings view, below market estimates, after reporting a loss in its fourth quarter, compared to prior year's profit. Quarterly adjusted earnings, however, topped market estimates, while top line missed the Street view.

Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer of Conagra Brands, said, "Looking ahead, we expect a gradual waning of the challenging industry trends seen throughout fiscal year 2024, as consumers adapt and establish new reference prices. We will continue to invest wisely to support our brands and facilitate that process."

For fiscal 2025, the company projects adjusted earnings per share between $2.60 and $2.65, compared to fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.67.

Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $2.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted operating margin for the year is expected between 15.6 percent and 15.8 percent, lower than last year's 16 percent.

Organic net sales is projected to be down 1.5 percent to flat compared to fiscal 2024, when organic net sales decline was 2.1 percent.

Further, the company said its Board of Directors approved the continuation of its annualized dividend rate of $1.40 per share. The quarterly dividend payment of $0.35 per share will be paid on August 29 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 1.

In the fourth quarter, net loss attributable to Conagra Brands was $567.3 million or $1.18 per share, compared to earnings of $37.5 million or $0.08 per share in the same period last year. .

Adjusted net income attributable to Conagra Brands was $293.7 million or $0.61 per share, compared to prior year's $298.6 million or $0.62 per share. Analysts projected $0.57 per share.

In the quarter, reported net sales decreased 2.3 percent to $2.91 billion from $2.97 billion in the same period last year, while the Street was looking for $2.93 billion. The company recorded a 2.4 percent decrease in organic net sales.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Conagra Brands shares were trading at $27.99, down 2.85 percent.

