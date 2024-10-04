|
04.10.2024 07:43:41
Conclusion of share repurchase programme
On 3 June 2024, Jyske Bank initiated a share repurchase programme that was to be concluded on 31 January 2025 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank would acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 12/2024 of 7 May 2024. The share repurchase programme was initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called "Market Abuse Regulation”.
Following the transactions stated below, own shares worth DKK 1.5 billion have been repurchased and the programme has been concluded:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|2,717,007
|542.94
|1,475,177,479
|30 September 2024
|60
|523.26
|31,396
|1 October 2024
|20,291
|516.35
|10,477,162
|2 October 2024
|6,349
|516.32
|3,278,124
|3 October 2024
|21,411
|515.41
|11,035,425
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,765,118
|542.47
|1,499,999,584
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 2,765,118 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.30% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, the abovementioned transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
