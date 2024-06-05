



Conditions of availability of information and documents related to the

General Meeting of June 26, 2024

Paris, June 5, 2024 – The General Meeting of the Company will be held on first notice on Wednesday, June 26th, 2024, at 3 p.m. (Paris time), at l’Espace 73 – 73, rue d’Anjou, 75008 Paris, France.

The notice of meeting, including the agenda and the text of the draft resolutions, was published at the French official legal announcement publication (BALO) on May 17th, 2024, Bulletin 60, under number 2401823. The convening notice will be published at the BALO and in a French Journal d’annonces légales, on Monday, June 10th, 2024. The participation and voting conditions at this meeting are included in these two notices.

Information and documents relating to the General Meeting required under article R. 225-83 of the French commercial code are made available to Shareholders under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and can be consulted on the Company's website ( www.believe.com/general-meeting-shareholders-2024 )

About Believe

Believe is one of the world’s leading digital music companies. Believe’s mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe’s passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group’s global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,919 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including Believe, TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack, AllPoints, Ishtar and Byond. Believe is listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV, ISIN: FR0014003FE9). www.believe.com

