Connection Awarded Federal Purchase Agreement

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, is pleased to announce that its public sector subsidiary, Connection Public Sector Solutions, has been awarded a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) for the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts (AO) and the Federal Judiciary.

The single award Blanket Purchase Agreement covers the purchase of specific Microsoft products and ancillary services in support of IT systems and other IT requirements—and has an estimated value of $125 million in total. The BPA has a base period of three years, with one three-year option extending coverage through November 2029. The BPA is open for ordering by all judiciary organizations and their authorized contracting officers or ordering officials.

Tim McGrath, President and Chief Executive Officer of Connection said, "It’s a privilege to be selected for this purchasing agreement and to serve as a trusted IT provider to the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts and the Federal Judiciary. We are proud to have been selected to meet the technology needs of our Federal Government. It’s an honor to be awarded this purchasing agreement and to support over 30,000 Federal Judiciary employees with their IT productivity and service needs.”

Larry Kirsch, President of Connection Public Sector Solutions said, "Our team will deliver the exceptional service, value, and technical expertise our Federal customers require to streamline IT procurement and realize greater productivity and operational efficiency. We are ready to provide the Microsoft solutions, services, and technical support the Federal Judiciary requires to achieve their mission—and we look forward to exceeding their expectations.”

The BPA includes Microsoft products and services within the following functional categories: Business Solutions; Client Access Licenses or Bridge CALs; Developer Tools; Management Tools; Office Applications/Collaborative Tools; Operating Systems; Server Software, Desktop Sharing, Virtualization; and Software Assurance.

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.connection.com.

Connection Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 460,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and real-time access to over 460,000 products and 1,600 vendors through MarkITplace®, a proprietary next-generation, cloud-based supply chain solution. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and subject matter experts help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

