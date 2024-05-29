29.05.2024 13:14:12

ConocoPhillips To Acquire Marathon Oil; All-stock Deal With Enterprise Value Of $22.5 Bln

(RTTNews) - ConocoPhillips (COP) and Marathon Oil (MRO) have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which ConocoPhillips will acquire Marathon Oil in an all-stock deal with an enterprise value of $22.5 billion, inclusive of $5.4 billion of net debt. Marathon Oil shareholders will receive 0.2550 shares of ConocoPhillips common stock for each share of Marathon Oil common stock.

The acquisition is immediately accretive to ConocoPhillips on earnings, cash from operations, free cash flow and return of capital per share to shareholders. ConocoPhillips expects to achieve the full $500 million of cost and capital synergy run rate within the first full year following the closing of the transaction. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Also, ConocoPhillips stated that it expects to increase its ordinary base dividend by 34% to 78 cents per share starting in the fourth quarter of 2024. Upon closing of the transaction, ConocoPhillips plans to: repurchase over $7 billion in shares in the first full year, up from over $5 billion standalone; and repurchase over $20 billion in shares in the first three years.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Marathon Oil Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Marathon Oil Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ConocoPhillips 106,20 -2,75% ConocoPhillips
Marathon Oil Corp. 26,38 0,21% Marathon Oil Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen weiter Belastungsfaktor: ATX und DAX kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische Markt weist am Donnerstag kaum eine Veränderung aus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt macht sich Unsicherheit breit. An den Börsen Asiens ging es am Donnerstag weiter nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen