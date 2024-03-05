Consolidated Communications Posts Wider Loss From Cont. Ops. In Q4

(RTTNews) - Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL) posted a fourth quarter loss from continuing operations of $47.29 million compared to a loss of $40.76 million, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations was $0.52 compared to a loss of $0.46. Adjusted net loss per share from continuing operations was $0.26 compared to a loss of $0.17 in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net revenues declined to $275.18 million from $295.98 million, prior year.

As of Dec. 31, 2023, the company has cash and short-term investments of approximately $4.8 million and $214 million of available borrowing capacity on the revolving credit facility.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.