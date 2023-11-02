02.11.2023 21:56:18

Consolidated Edison Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $526 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $613 million, or $1.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Consolidated Edison Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $561 million or $1.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $526 Mln. vs. $613 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.53 vs. $1.73 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.64

