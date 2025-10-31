Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
31.10.2025 13:45:00
Constellation Brands Stock Hasn't Been Trading This Low Since 2020. Is Now the Time to Buy?
The beer business is usually a good business to be in. I used to work for a brewery and was amazed when I saw the company's financials looking as strong as they were, especially given how unimpressive the management team was. It was then I realized products can sell themselves, regardless of how good or bad management is. Billionaire investor Warren Buffett once said: "I try to invest in businesses that are so wonderful that an idiot can run them. Because sooner or later, one will."The beer business can be wonderful as long as the brands and products are good. But things haven't been wonderful of late for Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), a company that Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway holds a position in. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
|
30.10.25
|Now is the time for Argentina to float the peso (Financial Times)
|
30.10.25
|Now is the time for Argentina to float the peso (Financial Times)
|
30.10.25
|It’s time to build the intention economy online (Financial Times)
|
23.10.25