Constellation Brand a Aktie
WKN: 871918 / ISIN: US21036P1084
29.11.2025 23:02:00
Constellation Brands Stock Sell-Off: Should You Buy the Dip?
It's been a tough past couple of years for Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) shareholders. The stock's down more than 50% from its early 2024 peak, and seemingly still moving lower. The end of the COVID-19 pandemic's worst and the beginning of an inflation-riddled period is taking a double-barreled toll on alcohol consumption. Not only are people drinking less of it for health-minded reasons, but for cost-related reasons as well.The sellers, however, have arguably overshot their target, ignoring how the company's foreseeable future looks much better than its recent past. This budding turnaround makes the pullback an attractive entry opportunity for patient investors.You may know the company better than you think. Constellation is parent to popular beer brands Modelo and Corona, which account for the bulk of its revenue. It also owns a handful of smaller wine brands, like Kim Crawford and Ruffino, as well as spirits like High West whiskey and Mi Campo tequila.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
