Constellation Energy Group Aktie

Constellation Energy Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 922138 / ISIN: US2103711006

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
07.11.2025 13:13:12

Constellation Energy Corporation Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) announced earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $930 million, or $2.97 per share. This compares with $1.200 billion, or $3.82 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Constellation Energy Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $952 million or $3.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $6.570 billion from $6.550 billion last year.

Constellation Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $930 Mln. vs. $1.200 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.97 vs. $3.82 last year. -Revenue: $6.570 Bln vs. $6.550 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, Constellation Energy has revised its earnings outlook in line with analysts’ estimates.

The company now expects adjusted income of $9.05 to $9.45 per share against the earlier outlook of $8.90 to $9.60 per share. Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $9.42 per share for the year.

CEG was down by 4.36% at $336.73 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Constellation Energy Group Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Constellation Energy Group Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02:47 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegte. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen