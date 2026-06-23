Constellation Energy Group Aktie

Constellation Energy Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 922138 / ISIN: US2103711006

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.06.2026 14:29:47

Constellation Energy Inks Long-Term Nuclear Power Purchase Deal With Walmart

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) announced a long-term nuclear power purchase agreement with Walmart Inc. (WMT) for emissions-free electricity from the company's Dresden Clean Energy Center in Illinois.

As per the deal, Walmart will purchase energy, environmental attributes and capacity through two 15-year terms beginning in 2029 and 2030, which will help the retailer access cleaner energy and strengthen local energy infrastructure.

Moreover, the agreement will provide enough new power to the grid to support Walmart's previously announced high-tech perishable distribution center, currently in development in Belvidere, Illinois.

"This agreement reflects long-term stewardship of critical infrastructure, the communities it serves, and the energy system that powers American growth," said Jim McHugh, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Constellation.

In the pre-market hours, CEG is trading at $267.36, down 2.97 percent, and WMT is trading at $118.34, up 0.99 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walmart

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Constellation Energy Group Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Walmart 103,82 1,21% Walmart

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 25
21.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 25: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.06.26 KW 25: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
20.06.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
19.06.26 KW 25: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

KI-Sorgen belasten: ATX und DAX deutlich leichter -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich kräftig unter Druck - Nikkei bricht ein
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich am Dienstag mit deutlichen Verlusten. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben am Dienstag kräftig nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen