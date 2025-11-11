Confidence Aktie
Consumer Confidence Just Tanked -- and That Could Be a Great Sign for the Stock Market
Consumer Confidence Just Tanked -- and That Could Be a Great Sign for the Stock Market

Pessimism is growing among American consumers. The University of Michigan's preliminary results from its survey of consumers for November fell 6.2% from October and plunged 29.9% year over year. The consumer sentiment index reached its lowest level in three years. There are plenty of reasons behind the negativity. Americans' current personal financial situations have deteriorated. The longest federal government shutdown in history continues to drag on. Inflation is rising, with prospects of further increases as the full brunt of the Trump administration's tariffs is felt. The U.S. experienced its worst month for corporate layoffs in October since 2003, according to a report from global outplacement company Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Should investors worry about all this bad news? Not necessarily.
