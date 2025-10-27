Tell Aktie
Consumers: tell us how you feel about large quantities of emails from brands
Whether it’s transactional confirmation messages, special offer alerts, abandoned cart reminders or newsletters, we’d like to hear what people make of the steady influx of emails from brandsA single online purchase can leave a dozen emails in a consumer’s inbox: order confirmations, processing confirmations, courier handover conformations, dispatch, transit and delivery confirmations as well as multiple prompts to review a purchase are now being sent out by many retailers for every online transaction.Many companies also send out regular emails with marketing communications such as welcome emails, newsletters, special offer alerts, abandoned cart reminders and other unsolicited spam. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
