Consumers win UK car finance case that could lead to billions in compensation

Judges in test case rule it was unlawful for lenders to pay commission to car dealers without borrowers' knowledgeConsumers have won a landmark car finance mis-selling case that could pave the way for companies to be forced to pay billions of pounds in compensation to borrowers.On Friday, judges from the court of appeal ruled in favour of three borrowers whose cases were merged earlier this year, saying it was unlawful for lenders to have paid a commission to car dealers without the borrowers' knowledge.