Contango Ore agrees to $812M deal to buy Dolly Varden
Contango Ore (NYSE-A: CTGO) agreed to buy Canada’s Dolly Varden Silver (TSX-V: DV; NYSE-A: DVS) to create a mid-tier silver and gold producer by adding one of the largest high-grade undeveloped precious metals assets in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle.Dolly Varden stockholders will receive 0.1652 of a Contango share for each Dolly Varden share, according to a joint statement issued Monday. The transaction, which is expected to close in late February or early March, implies an equity value of $812 million for the resulting entity.Called Contango Silver & Gold, the company will have $100 million in combined cash on hand, $15 million in debt and annual cash flow from the producing Manh Choh gold mine in Alaska, a joint venture with Kinross Gold (TSX: K; NYSE: KGC). The deal will give Contango increased exposure to silver through assets such as Dolly Varden’s Kitsault Valley project.Cornerstone positionBuoyed by the Manh Choh Gold Mine’s “significant” cash flows, the combined company “will have a source of non-dilutive funding to advance development of its high-grade Lucky Shot and Johnson Tract projects in Alaska and Kitsault Valley project in British Columbia,” Contango CEO Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse said in the statement.“With Dolly Varden’s cornerstone land position in the Golden Triangle, one of the most exciting and prospective mining districts in the world, we see great potential to expand resources and advance Kitsault Valley to production,” he said. “The combined company will be well financed for growth that is expected to continue to deliver long-term value for its shareholders.”Dolly Varden shares fell 6.6% to C$6.08 Monday morning in Toronto, cutting the company’s market value to about C$553 million ($401 million).Contango shares fell 2% to $25.69 in New York trading. The company’s market capitalization is about $384 million.Shareholder voteThe combination is conditional on Dolly Varden winning approval from two-thirds of the votes cast by its shareholders at a special meeting expected to be held in February. A majority of the Contango shareholders entitled to vote must also back the deal.Stockholders controlling 22% of the outstanding Contango shares and the same proportion of Dolly Varden shares have signed voting support agreements in favour of the transaction. They include all directors and officers of both companies.Van Nieuwenhuyse will lead the company after the transaction closes. Shawn Khunkhun, Dolly Varden’s CEO, will serve as president, while Contango’s chief financial officer, Mike Clark, will oversee finances. The corporate office will be based in Fairbanks, Alaska, with a secondary office located in Vancouver.Once the deal closes, existing Contango and Dolly Varden shareholders will each own about 50% of the resulting company’s outstanding shares on a fully diluted in-the-money basis.Termination feeThe transaction includes clauses such as a reciprocal termination fee of $15 million payable by either party in certain circumstances.Kitsault Valley hosts 3.4 million indicated tonnes at 299.8 grams silver per tonne for 32.9 million oz. silver, and 1.2 million inferred tonnes grading 277 grams silver for 11.4 million oz. at the Dolly Varden area, according to a report from 2022. A resource update is expected to be released next year.More than 20 million oz. of silver was historically produced in the Kitsault Valley. This includes the Dolly Varden mine, which was regarded as the richest silver mine in the British Empire, and the Torbit mine, which was once Canada’s third- largest primary silver producer.Another Dolly Varden property, Homestake Ridge, holds 736,000 indicated tonnes grading 74.8 grams silver and 7.02 grams gold for contained metal of 1.8 million oz. silver and 165,993 oz. gold. Inferred resources are estimated to be 5.55 million tonnes grading 100 grams silver and 4.58 grams gold for contained metal of 17.83 million oz. silver and 816,719 oz. gold.Manh Choh, meanwhile, is one of the highest-grade open pit mines in the world. Contango owns 30% of the venture, while Kinross owns 70% and operates the mine.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
