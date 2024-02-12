12.02.2024 15:27:26

ContextLogic To Sell Wish Assets To Qoo10 For $173 Mln

(RTTNews) - Monday, ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) announced that it has agreed to sell all of its operating assets and liabilities, which include its popular Wish e-commerce platform, to Qoo10 for a cash payment of approximately $173 million.

The deal, which is anticipated to be finalized in the second quarter of 2024, represents a 44 percent premium over the company's closing stock price on February 9, 2024, as the purchase price represents around $6.50 per share.

Following the finalization of the deal, the Wish brand and platform will be integrated into the Qoo10 family of businesses. This integration is expected to create new cross-border e-commerce opportunities for Wish merchants, while Wish users will enjoy a wider range of products at competitive prices.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ContextLogic Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu ContextLogic Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Einbußen
Die asiatischen Börsen schlagen am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex gab deutlich nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen