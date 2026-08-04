04.08.2026 07:59:19

Continental Q2 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Continental (CONG.DE, CON.DE) reported second quarter net income of 274 million euros, down 45.9 percent from a year ago, mainly attributable to the spin-off of Aumovio. Earnings per share was 1.37 euros compared to 2.53 euros. Continental increased its adjusted operating result to 570 million euros from 422 million euros, last year.

Consolidated sales were 4.4 billion euros, down 9.1 percent from prior year. This decline in sales was mainly due to the sale of the Original Equipment Solutions business area at the beginning of February 2026. Before exchange-rate effects and changes in the scope of consolidation, organic sales declined by 0.3 percent. Adjusted sales were 4.41 billion euros, down 0.1%.

Following the signing of the agreement to sell ContiTech, Continental's outlook at the group sector level now only includes its tire business. For continuing operations, for the Group as a whole, Continental expects sales in the range of around 13.2 billion to 14.2 billion euros and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 12.0 to 13.5 percent.

At last close, Continental shares were trading at 72.36 euros on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, up 0.70%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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