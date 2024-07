Contributing to a Roth IRA? Earn Up to $2,000 With the 2024 Saver's Credit

The Roth IRA is one of the most coveted retirement accounts in existence, and for good reason. Some well-known perks of contributing to a Roth IRA include tax-free growth and tax-free withdrawals during retirement. However, more than half of U.S. workers are unaware of a significant benefit that can help you during tax time: the Saver's Credit. If you qualify for this credit in 2024, it could reduce or even completely eliminate your tax bill if you end up owing money at the end of the year.Here's a rundown of a few things you need to know about the Saver's Credit to get you even more excited about contributing to a Roth IRA in 2024.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool