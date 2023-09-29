Convatec Group PLC: Total Voting Rights

29 September 2023

Convatec Group Plc

("Convatec" or "the Company")

Total Voting Rights

The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1. As at 29 September 2023, the Company's issued capital with voting rights consisted of 2,049,789,559 ordinary shares of 10p each (Shares). The Company does not hold any Shares in Treasury at the date of this disclosure.

The above figure (2,049,789,559) can be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Convatec Group Plcs LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92



About ConvaTec

Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence care and infusion care. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in almost 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Group revenues in 2022 were over $2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE: CTEC). To learn more about Convatec, please visit www.convatecgroup.com.