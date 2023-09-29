|
29.09.2023 20:33:16
Convatec Group PLC: Total Voting Rights
|
Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
29 September 2023
Convatec Group Plc
Total Voting Rights
The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1. As at 29 September 2023, the Company's issued capital with voting rights consisted of 2,049,789,559 ordinary shares of 10p each (Shares). The Company does not hold any Shares in Treasury at the date of this disclosure.
The above figure (2,049,789,559) can be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Enquiries
Grace McCalla, Senior Assistant Company Secretary +44(0)7575353388
Cosec@convatec.com
Convatec Group Plcs LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92
Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence care and infusion care. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in almost 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Group revenues in 2022 were over $2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE: CTEC). To learn more about Convatec, please visit www.convatecgroup.com.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BD3VFW73
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|CTEC
|LEI Code:
|213800LS272L4FIDOH92
|Sequence No.:
|275017
|EQS News ID:
|1738565
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ConvaTec PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
20:33
|Convatec Group PLC: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
21.09.23
|Anleger in London halten sich zurück: FTSE 100 zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
18.09.23
|FTSE 100-Papier ConvaTec-Aktie: So viel hätte eine frühe Investition in ConvaTec gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
13.09.23
|Convatec Group PLC: Scrip Dividend - Total Issued Shares (EQS Group)
|
11.09.23
|FTSE 100-Titel ConvaTec-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes ConvaTec-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
04.09.23
|FTSE 100-Papier ConvaTec-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe Investition in ConvaTec abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
30.08.23
|Convatec Group PLC: TR-1 Notification of Major Holdings (EQS Group)
|
25.08.23
|Convatec Group PLC: Scrip Dividend Calculation Price (EQS Group)
Analysen zu ConvaTec PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ConvaTec PLC
|2,46
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVortageserholung setzt sich fort: ATX und DAX mit Aufschlägen zum Quartalsschluss -- Wall Street schwach -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneins ins Wochenende
Sowohl am heimischen als auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt griffen Anleger am Freitag zu. Die Anleger an den US-Börsen agieren am Freitag vorsichtig. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes tendierten in unterschiedliche Richtungen.