Convincing results in the first half of the year

Convincing results in the first half of the year

15-Aug-2024 / 07:02 CET/CEST
The Geberit Group posted convincing results in a very challenging environment in the first half of 2024. Despite the declining building construction industry and unfavourable currency developments, it was possible to achieve slight volume growth and maintain profitability at a high level. In Swiss francs, net sales decreased by 1.4% to CHF 1,638 million, but rose in currency-adjusted terms by 1.7%. Operating cashflow (EBITDA) reached CHF 518 million. The EBITDA margin fell by 10 basis points to 31.6%; in local currencies, an increase of 40 basis points was generated. Earnings per share fell by 3.3% to CHF 10.57. In local currencies, however, the increase was 0.9% despite a significantly higher tax rate due to the OECD minimum taxation law. For 2024 as a whole, Management expects net sales in local currencies to be at the prior-year level and an EBITDA margin of around 29%.

Read more on www.geberit.com/mediarelease. Please visit our website www.geberit.com for additional information. The half-year report is available on www.geberit.com/halfyearreport

Don't hesitate to contact us for any other inquiries.


