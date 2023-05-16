16.05.2023 13:00:00

Coop Pank extends authorities of Supervisory Board member of Coop Finants AS

Coop Pank AS as the sole shareholder of Coop Finants AS decided today, 16 May 2023, to extend the term of office of the Supervisory Board Member of Coop Finants AS Mr. Margus Rink for another three-year term.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 157,600. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

Additional information:
Paavo Truu
CFO
Phone: +372 5160 231
E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee



Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Coop Pank AS Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Coop Pank AS Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Coop Pank AS Registered Shs 2,66 -2,03% Coop Pank AS Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen fester
Die Märkte Asiens können am Donnerstag Gewinne verzeichnen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen