11.06.2024 15:30:00
Coop Pank extends authorities of the management body of Coop Kindlustusmaakler AS
Today, on June 11th 2024, the Supervisory Board of Coop Kindlustusmaakler AS, decided to extend the term of office of Mr. Raivo Piibor, Member of the Management Board of Coop Kindlustusmaakler AS a subsidiary of Coop Pank AS, for a next 3-year term effective as of the end of his previous term.
At the same time, Margus Rink's powers as a Member of the Supervisory Board of Coop Kindlustusmaakler AS were extended for the following 3-year period.
Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 191 800 Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.
Kristjan Seema
Head of Marketing & Communication
Tel: +372 5505 253
e-mail: kristjan.seema@cooppank.ee
