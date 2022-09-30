Corebridge Financial Declares Common Stock Dividend

Corebridge Financial (NYSE: CRBG) today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of common stock. The dividend on the common stock will be payable October 20, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 10, 2022.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial makes it possible for more people to take action in their financial lives. With more than $350 billion in assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2022, Corebridge is one of the largest providers of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. We proudly partner with financial professionals and institutions to help individuals plan, save for and achieve secure financial futures. For more information, visit corebridgefinancial.com.

