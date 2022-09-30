|
30.09.2022 22:16:00
Corebridge Financial Declares Common Stock Dividend
Corebridge Financial (NYSE: CRBG) today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of common stock. The dividend on the common stock will be payable October 20, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 10, 2022.
About Corebridge Financial
Corebridge Financial makes it possible for more people to take action in their financial lives. With more than $350 billion in assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2022, Corebridge is one of the largest providers of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. We proudly partner with financial professionals and institutions to help individuals plan, save for and achieve secure financial futures. For more information, visit corebridgefinancial.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005603/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Corebridge Financialmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Corebridge Financialmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Corebridge Financial
|0,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBemühungen um Kursstabilisierung: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen schließen mit klaren Verlusten -- Asiens Märkte beenden Handelswoche in Rot
Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gingen erholt ins Wochenende. Die asiatischen Börsen verloren auch am letzten Handelstag der insgesamt schwachen Woche an Wert.