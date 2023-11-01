Corebridge Financial Declares Special Dividend of $1.16 Per Share

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) ("Corebridge” or the "Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a special dividend of $1.16 per share payable on November 22, 2023, to common shareholders of record on November 13, 2023. The aggregate amount of the payment to be made in connection with this special dividend will be approximately $730 million.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. makes it possible for more people to take action in their financial lives. With more than $370 billion in assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2023, Corebridge Financial is one of the largest providers of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. We proudly partner with financial professionals and institutions to help individuals plan, save for and achieve secure financial futures. For more information, visit corebridgefinancial.com and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

