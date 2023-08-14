|
14.08.2023 22:30:00
Corebridge Financial Names Isil Muderrisoglu Head of Investor and Rating Agency Relations
Corebridge Financial today announced that Isil Muderrisoglu has been named Head of Investor and Rating Agency Relations, effective immediately. Ms. Muderrisoglu will report to Elias Habayeb, Chief Financial Officer, Corebridge Financial.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230811897060/en/
Isil Muderrisoglu, Head of Investor and Rating Agency Relations, Corebridge Financial (Photo: Business Wire)
"Corebridge has made significant progress against the strategic initiatives and financial goals established at the time of the IPO,” said Habayeb. "With Isil’s broad financial experience and deep industry expertise, we look forward to expanding our external stakeholder engagement, including equity and fixed income investors, and rating agencies.”
Ms. Muderrisoglu previously served as Head of Investor Relations for Equitable Holdings, Inc. At Equitable, she held several roles across Strategy, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Corporate Finance, including Chief Financial Officer for the Individual Retirement business. Josh Smith will remain part of the Investor Relations team, reporting to Ms. Muderrisoglu.
About Corebridge Financial
Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) makes it possible for more people to take action in their financial lives. With more than $370 billion in assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2023, Corebridge Financial is one of the largest providers of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. We proudly partner with financial professionals and institutions to help individuals plan, save for and achieve secure financial futures. For more information, visit corebridgefinancial.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.
