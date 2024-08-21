Corebridge Financial to Participate in Barclays 22nd Annual Global Financial Services Conference

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) today announced that Kevin Hogan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Corebridge, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays 22nd Annual Global Financial Services Conference at 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

A live webcast can be accessed in the Investors section of corebridgefinancial.com, and a replay will be available shortly after the event.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. makes it possible for more people to take action in their financial lives. With more than $390 billion in assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2024, Corebridge Financial is one of the largest providers of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. We proudly partner with financial professionals and institutions to help individuals plan, save for and achieve secure financial futures. For more information, visit corebridgefinancial.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

