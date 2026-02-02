Cormedix Aktie

Cormedix für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PF3G / ISIN: US21900C3088

02.02.2026 14:55:13

CorMedix Announces $75 Mln Share Buyback Program

(RTTNews) - CorMedix Therapeutics (CRMD) said Monday that its Board has approved a share repurchase program of up to $75 million through December 31, 2027.

"With a strong balance sheet, solid operating performance, and expected ongoing cash flow generation, we believe we are well positioned to execute this share repurchase program while continuing to advance our growth strategy," said Joseph Todisco, Chairman & CEO of CorMedix Therapeutics.

The company expects to begin repurchasing shares as early as the first quarter of 2026.

As of December 31, 2025, CorMedix had approximately $150 million in cash and cash equivalents and 79.3 million shares outstanding.

CorMedix shares were up more than 2% in pre-market trading after closing at $7.76, up 3.24% on Friday.

