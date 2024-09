Costco's Fiscal Q4 Results Show Modest Growth

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), the popular warehouse club, released mixed results for its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter after the closing bell on Sept. 26. Net sales climbed by 1% to $78.2 billion -- a more impressive result given that this year's quarter was 16 weeks long while the previous year's was 17 weeks. Net income reached $2.354 billion, or $5.29 per diluted share, up from $4.86 per share a year prior. Source: Costco.Costco Wholesale operates on a membership model, requiring customers to purchase a membership to shop at its warehouses and online platforms. It runs 861 warehouse stores globally and offers high-quality, low-priced products, including its many sold under its private label Kirkland Signature brand. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool