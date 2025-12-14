:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
14.12.2025 18:55:00
Could Applied Digital Be One of the Biggest Winners of the AI Infrastructure Boom?
The rapid global adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is driving a surge in investments in AI infrastructure. However, the key constraint in this expansion is no longer GPU supply, but the shortage of purpose-built data centers capable of supporting the extreme power density and advanced cooling requirements of modern AI workloads. Hence, public hyperscalers are expected to spend almost $350 billion on AI data centers in 2025 alone.Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is fast proving to be one of the significant beneficiaries of this trend, with its high-density, liquid-cooled "AI factories," or data centers optimized to run AI training and inferencing workloads.Here's why the company can emerge as a smart pick for retail investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
