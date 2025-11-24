Bank of America Aktie
WKN: 858388 / ISIN: US0605051046
|
24.11.2025 12:50:00
Could Buying Bank of America Stock Today Set You Up for Life?
Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is one of the largest financial institutions in the world. And this makes it critical to the smooth flow of capital and functioning of our economy. Consequently, Bank of America looks to be one of the most durable businesses around.Legendary investor Warren Buffett likely agrees. And that's perhaps why Berkshire Hathaway owns 568 million outstanding shares of Bank of America. Retail investors might want to take a closer look at this business.If you buy this top bank stock right now, will you be set up for life?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!