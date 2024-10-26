|
26.10.2024 10:37:00
Could Buying Enbridge Stock Today Set You Up for Life?
Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) is the kind of company that a dividend investor can buy and comfortably own for years. The attractive 6.5% dividend yield could set you up for life with a reliable and substantial passive income stream to pay for everyday living expenses. Or you could compound that dividend via dividend reinvestment and grow your position until you want to turn on the income stream.But the dividend isn't the only reason why you should like Enbridge.In North America, Enbridge is one of the largest players in the midstream segment of the energy sector. This business is a toll taker, with the company largely charging fees for the use of its vital infrastructure assets, like pipelines, storage, and transportation facilities. Since the top and bottom lines are driven by fees, the price of oil and natural gas aren't all that important to the company's business. The volume that passes through its infrastructure system is what really matters. And energy demand, which helps drive volume, tends to be robust even when energy prices are low.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
