Could Buying Kinsale Capital Group Stock Today Set You Up for Life?

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE: KNSL) is a niche player in the multitrillion-dollar property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry. The company specializes in excess and surplus (E&S) lines, which insure against odd and hard-to-assess risks. Kinsale Capital has made money hand over fist, and so have shareholders.The stock has returned an astounding 2,500% despite only going public in 2016. An initial $10,000 investment is worth more than $260,000 today. A multibagger stock like that can set you up for life.But that was then, and this is now. Does Kinsale Capital still possess this type of investment upside today?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool