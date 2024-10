Could Buying Sirius XM Stock Today Set You Up for Life?

Last month, Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI) completed a series of complex spin-off and merger changes involving privately held Liberty Media. The result consolidates ownership under one ticker, allowing the new company to function independently. Additionally, Sirius XM conducted a 1-for-10 reverse stock split to lift a falling share price in hopes of shedding the stigma that comes when stocks spend years scraping along at low prices.The stock price initially plunged in response to the changes, partially because reverse stock splits are a classic red flag, a hail mary for companies circling the drain. But unlike with most reverse-split cases, Sirius XM's core business is financially sound. It's a fresh start that will hopefully spark big things for a company that's grown stagnant in recent years.Is this the beginning of a bright future for Sirius XM and its shareholders? Or will this end badly?Here is what you need to know.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool