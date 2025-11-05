|
05.11.2025 19:31:00
Could Buying the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Today Set You Up for Life?
Investing isn't easy. If it were, everyone would do it. But there are shortcuts that can make it a lot less difficult. If you're a dividend-loving investor, the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD) is one of those shortcuts, and it could set you up for a lifetime of reliable payouts. If you want to get technical about it, the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF doesn't actually do anything but track an index. So the real story here isn't what the exchange-traded fund does, but what the index does. The index in question is the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100. However, it's a bespoke index -- it was created specifically so an ETF could track it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
