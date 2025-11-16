|
16.11.2025 21:37:00
Could Buying XRP Today Set You Up for Life?
One of the more tantalizing major cryptocurrencies right now is XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), which has already displayed its dramatic upside potential. In the months after the presidential election last year, XRP skyrocketed more than 400% and appeared to be on its way to hitting a new all-time high above $4.However, XRP has run into some rough patches since then, and now trades for a bargain price of just $2.50. But hope springs eternal, and plenty of analysts think XRP is valued nowhere near where it should be. If they are right and it eventually gets to where they think it should be, loading up on XRP now could set you up for life.A big reason for optimism is the imminent launch of new spot XRP exchange-traded funds. A handful of top investment firms have already submitted applications to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and it now looks increasingly likely that new ETFs allowing investors to buy into XRP will be trading by the end of the year.
