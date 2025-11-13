Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
13.11.2025 14:07:00
Could Investing $10,000 in D-Wave Quantum Make You a Millionaire?
Several millionaire-maker tech megatrends have been roaring ahead in recent years, from cryptocurrency to generative artificial intelligence (AI). But over the last few months, quantum computing has arguably been the most explosive in terms of the stock price performances of the central players. For example, if you bought $10,000 worth of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) stock 12 months ago, your position would have grown in value to a potentially life-changing $183,700 today. That's a return of over 1,700% compared to the S&P 500's gain of just 12% over the same period.That said, we all know that past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Furthermore, buying a stock that has already experienced such an explosive rally increases your risk of being left holding the bag if momentum shifts. The real question for investors now is, do the fundamentals of D-Wave's business indicate that the stock still has millionaire-maker potential from here, or would this be a good time for current shareholders to take their profits and head for the hills?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
