23.10.2024 13:45:00
Could Nvidia's 2025 Be as Good as Its 2024?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had another banner year in the market, with its stock rising around 185% so far this year. This comes after 2023's impressive 239% run, so the obvious question is: Can Nvidia do it again in 2025? Nvidia would have to clear many hurdles in order to do it, as another repeat performance of 2023 and 2024 would require unbelievable continued growth.Nvidia's recent success is directly tied to the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI). Its graphics processing units (GPUs) are the backbone of this movement, providing users with the computing power they need to train AI models. Thousands of GPUs can be connected in clusters to make the machines even more powerful. This benefits Nvidia significantly, as clients aren't just buying one or two -- they're buying thousands.
