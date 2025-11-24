Recursion Pharmaceuticals a Aktie

Recursion Pharmaceuticals a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CM1C / ISIN: US75629V1044

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
24.11.2025 14:53:00

Could Recursion Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock?

Several stocks on the market offer investors the opportunity to capitalize on the rapidly growing field of artificial intelligence (AI). The list includes some of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks, as well as others, such as Palantir Technologies.Few would place Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX), a little-known biotech company, in the same league as these tech giants when it comes to AI stocks. But could the small drugmaker actually become the next big name in the AI field?One reason Recursion Pharmaceuticals could become a big deal is that its goal is to usher a paradigm shift into the pharmaceutical industry. Even with impressive technological progress over the past few decades, which has helped transform healthcare, developing new drugs remains a slow grind. The process takes years -- sometimes over a decade -- before companies earn approval to launch a new medicine on the market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc Registered Shs -A- 0,00 0,00% Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc Registered Shs -A-

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15:56 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
22.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
22.11.25 KW 47: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow fester -- ATX und DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen am Montag letztlich fester -- Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen im Montagshandel kräftige Zuschläge. Der US-Leitindex zieht an. In Fernost waren zum Wochenbeginn Gewinne zu erkennen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen