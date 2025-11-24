Recursion Pharmaceuticals a Aktie
WKN DE: A3CM1C / ISIN: US75629V1044
|
24.11.2025 14:53:00
Could Recursion Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock?
Several stocks on the market offer investors the opportunity to capitalize on the rapidly growing field of artificial intelligence (AI). The list includes some of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks, as well as others, such as Palantir Technologies.Few would place Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX), a little-known biotech company, in the same league as these tech giants when it comes to AI stocks. But could the small drugmaker actually become the next big name in the AI field?One reason Recursion Pharmaceuticals could become a big deal is that its goal is to usher a paradigm shift into the pharmaceutical industry. Even with impressive technological progress over the past few decades, which has helped transform healthcare, developing new drugs remains a slow grind. The process takes years -- sometimes over a decade -- before companies earn approval to launch a new medicine on the market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
