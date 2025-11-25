Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
|
25.11.2025 10:13:00
Could Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2026? The Answer Will Blow Your Mind
The Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) cryptocurrency was created in 2020 by an anonymous developer named Ryoshi, who wanted to ride the success of the industry's original meme token, Dogecoin, which was soaring in value at the time. It worked out better than anybody could have predicted -- at least at first.Had you bought Shiba Inu on Jan. 1, 2021 and sold it at the end of that year, you would have earned a mind-boggling return of 45,278,000%, which would have been enough to turn an investment of just $3 into over $1 million. The rally was fueled entirely by speculative investors, so a dramatic ending was almost inevitable. The token wound up losing more than 90% of its value by mid-2022.A single Shiba Inu token trades for around $0.000008 as I write this, so it would have to soar by 12,500,000% to reach the $1 milestone that's long been the goal of the meme token's biggest supporters. We know Shiba Inu is certainly capable of producing a return like that, so could it happen in 2026? The answer will blow your mind.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
