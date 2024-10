Could Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

You can't talk about artificial intelligence or chip stocks without talking about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), or TSMC as it's also known.The company invented the pure-play foundry business model in 1987, meaning it manufactures chips only for other chip companies rather than its own designs, and it's the dominant player in that industry today. Its market share of contract chip manufacturing is estimated at around 60%, and it makes roughly 90% of advanced chips made by third-party manufacturers, which has given it a significant advantage in artificial intelligence (AI). Among the companies that rely on TSMC to manufacture its chips are Apple, Nvidia, Broadcom, AMD, and others. In other words, TSMC is a crucial partner for many of the world's biggest and most important tech companies.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool