:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
24.11.2025 08:30:00
Could the Anthropic Partnership Be Nvidia's Most Important AI Deal Yet?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has asserted itself as the leader of the artificial intelligence (AI) data revolution, primarily because of the essentialness of its graphic processing units (GPUs).Nvidia's GPUs are the brains behind the AI applications driving the new tech boom, like ChatGPT and similar generative AI tools, and the company is estimated to have more than a 90% share of the data center GPU market, which is where the AI revolution is happening.The chip giant's success is the fruit of decades of planning and investment, beginning with its invention of the GPU in 1999 and followed but its CUDA software library that helps make its GPUs easy to use for developers, creating stickiness.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!