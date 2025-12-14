:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
14.12.2025 22:47:00
Could the Cognitus Acquisition Be IBM's Most Significant AI Move in Years?
Tech giant International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) has been investing in artificial intelligence (AI) for decades, and now, these efforts are paying off. Its stock has soared over 40% year to date.To further expand its AI technology, IBM has turned to acquisitions -- and one of its next ones will be Cognitus. On the surface, this deal might not seem to be related to AI, since Cognitus specializes in enterprise resource planning systems, specifically within the SAP ecosystem.But when you dig into the details, it becomes clear that Cognitus really can help IBM with its AI efforts.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
