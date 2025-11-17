Ai Holdings Aktie

Ai Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
17.11.2025 10:15:00

Could This AI Stock Hit a $1 Trillion Valuation Before 2030?

A market cap of $1 trillion, while more common than it used to be, is still a major milestone. Only the 11 most valuable companies in the world have accomplished it so far.At its current value, Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR), an artificial intelligence (AI) data analytics company, doesn't look like it will join the trillion-dollar club in the near future. It's worth $410 billion (as of this writing), meaning it would need to more than double. However, Palantir stock has increased by nearly 2,000% in the last three years, so it's no stranger to big jumps.Palantir has a little over three years to hit a $1 trillion valuation before 2030. Is it likely to get there? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ai Holdings Corp 2 658,00 -0,82% Ai Holdings Corp
Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs 2 199,00 -4,47% Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46
16.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 46: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
15.11.25 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.11.25 KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX mit Verlusten -- DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt kann man am Montag einen etwas schwächeren Handel beobachten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es zum Wochenauftakt abwärts. Die Börsen in Asien notierten unterdessen in Rot.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen