Tiny Aktie
WKN DE: A3D9Z2 / ISIN: CA88770A1003
|
07.06.2026 15:45:00
Could This Tiny AI Stock Make You Millionaire?
Poet Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) is trying to turn its AI photonics story into real commercial momentum. The Lumilens order could validate the company's Optical Interposer platform, but investors still face a tense mix of tiny revenue, dilution risk, and execution pressure as the next 12 to 24 months become critical.Stock prices used were the market prices of May 27, 2026. The video was published on June 5, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!